Former student arrested over swastika graffiti at California school

JTA — A former student of a San Francisco-area high school was arrested in connection with the painting of graffiti including swastikas on the walls of the school building.

Logan Stone, 20, who attended Burlingame High School, was taken into police custody on Thursday afternoon after police received a warrant to search his home, according to the Burlingame Police Department, J. The Jewish Journal of Northern California reported.

He will be charged with felony vandalism and hate crimes, according to the report.

The graffiti, painted in 10 different places on the building in early September hours before the school’s back-to-school night, was described by the school principal as “anti-Semitic, homophobic and racist.”

Days after the incident, hundreds of students came to Burlingame High School wearing red T-shirts or hoodies in red, a school color, to display “unity against hate.” They placed their painted handprints on banners reading “We are stronger than hate” and “Panther strong.”