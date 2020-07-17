Four new virus cases found in Beersheba nursing home that saw 14 deaths

Four new coronavirus cases have been discovered at a Beersheba nursing home that was hit hard by the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic and saw 14 deaths from COVID-19.

Two employees at the Mishan facility and one resident were found positive Friday following a run of tests carried out throughout the facility. Another worker was diagnosed earlier in the week.

Management announced that all residents would need to self-isolate to prevent further potential infections, and some people deemed at greater risk will be retested. Meals will be brought to rooms, and teams will sterilize the premises.

Fourteen residents of the facility died of COVID-19 during the March-April outbreak. At the height of the outbreak, the novel coronavirus spread quickly in nursing homes around the country, where it was responsible for around a third of the national death toll during the first wave.

Israel has seen a raft of new restrictions put in place in recent days, as the number of infections in the second wave of the virus has rocketed to some 1,900 cases a day.

On Friday evening the latest Health Ministry figures showed 1,929 new cases diagnosed in the past 24 hours, taking the national case total to 47,459 since the start of the pandemic, of which 26,323 were active cases. Of the patients, 208 were in serious condition, with 56 on ventilators, while 119 were in moderate condition and the rest suffered only mild or no symptoms.