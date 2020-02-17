Gilad Shalit, ex-IDF soldier held by Hamas for 5 years, is engaged
Former POW, 33, proposes to girlfriend Nitzan Shabbat

By Marcy Oster Today, 12:21 am 0 Edit
Gilad Shalit on the day of his release. (Israel Defense Forces/Flash90)
JTA — Gilad Shalit, the Israeli soldier who was held prisoner by the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza for five years, is engaged.

His girlfriend, Nitzan Shabbat, posted a photo of the couple on Instagram in which she is holding up her hand to show a diamond engagement ring. Shalit proposed on Friday.

The couple have been dating for about a year and a half.

Shalit, 33, was captured in June 2006 in a cross-border raid through a Hamas tunnel. He was released in October 2011 in a controversial exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners.

