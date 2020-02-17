Gilad Shalit, ex-IDF soldier held by Hamas for 5 years, is engaged
Former POW, 33, proposes to girlfriend Nitzan Shabbat
JTA — Gilad Shalit, the Israeli soldier who was held prisoner by the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza for five years, is engaged.
His girlfriend, Nitzan Shabbat, posted a photo of the couple on Instagram in which she is holding up her hand to show a diamond engagement ring. Shalit proposed on Friday.
The couple have been dating for about a year and a half.
Shalit, 33, was captured in June 2006 in a cross-border raid through a Hamas tunnel. He was released in October 2011 in a controversial exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners.
Best #ValentinesDay2020 news ! Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier held captive by terrorists of Hamas in Gaza for 5 years between 2006-2011, has proposed to his beloved ! Love has prevailed and that makes me happy ❤️ credit- Instagram pic.twitter.com/nGbWnezwsm
— Emmanuel Nahshon (@EmmanuelNahshon) February 14, 2020
comments