Global virus death toll passes 400,000, with around 7 million infected

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has surpassed 400,000, with some 7 million infections, according to tallies on Sunday.

Johns Hopkins University said 400,135 people had succumbed to COVID-19, out of 6.92 million cases. The independent Worldometer website put the number of fatalities worldwide at 402,678, with 7,005,822 cases around the world.

The tolls include over 110,000 deaths in the United States, the country with the highest death rate from the pandemic. The US also saw nearly 2 million infections, according to both tallies.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 40,465 deaths from 284,868 cases, Brazil with 35,930 deaths and 672,846 infections, Italy with 33,846 deaths from 234,801 cases, and France with 29,142 deaths and 190,631 cases.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,036 infections with 78,332 recoveries.

According to an AFP tally drawn from World Health Organization data, Europe overall has 183,338 deaths from 2,268,621 cases.

The United States and Canada have 117,634 deaths from 2,015,118 infections, Mexico 13,511 deaths from 113,619 cases; Latin America and the Caribbean 64,100 deaths from 1,291,453 cases; and Asia 19,244 deaths from 679,622 cases, according to the AFP tally.

The Middle East has 10,412 deaths from 469,545 cases; Africa 5,048 deaths from 184,068 cases; and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,640 cases, it showed.