Guardian Angels to start Brooklyn patrols after increase in anti-Semitic attacks

JTA — The Guardian Angels said it would start patrolling in Brooklyn after an increase in anti-Semitic attacks in the New York City borough.

The group’s founder, Curtis Sliwa, told NBC News that the patrols would start on Sunday, first at noon in the Crown Heights neighborhood and later in the day also in Williamsburg and Borough Park.

The Guardian Angels is a private, unarmed crime-prevention group.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The announcement came in the wake of at least eight attacks on Jews in Brooklyn since December 13, and hours before an attack on a Hanukkah party at a Hasidic rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York in Rockland County, that left five injured, two seriously.

Sliwa said local leaders of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement asked for his group’s help. He said believes the Guardian Angels patrols will stop the attacks.

“We’re a visual deterrence in our red berets and our red satin jackets,” he said. “Nobody’s going to commit an attack when we’re around.”