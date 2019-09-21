Haifa man dies of fall from balcony in apparent botched burglary
Police say it appears man in his 40s broke into apartment and tried to flee when surprised by a resident of the building; fell from third floor
A man who the police said was attempting to burglarize a home in the northern town of Haifa died after falling from a third floor balcony during an apparent botched robbery, police and medics said.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it responded to a call about a man who fell from a residential building in Haifa. Medics said the man, in his 40s, was found with multiple, severe injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said an initial investigation showed that the man was apparently trying to burglarize one of the apartments in the building.
After being surprised by a resident, the man tried to escape via the balcony, but fell to his death.
