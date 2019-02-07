Hezbollah terror chief chides Israelis for not recycling, in mock ad campaign

An Israeli recycling company has chosen an unlikely star for its environmental ad campaign, Hezbollah terror group chief Hassan Nasrallah.

The terror leader’s face appeared on a towering billboard on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv Wednesday and in a video put out by the ELA Recycling Corporation, encouraging Israelis to recycle plastic bottles.

In the ad, an animated Nasrallah says “I don’t recycle bottles,” with text stating that he has been stuck in a bunker for 12 years, and asking Israelis, “What’s your excuse?”

In the mock video, Nasrallah is speaking Arabic, accompanied by Hebrew subtitles. He introduces himself as a “Youtuber” and public figure.

תאגיד המחזור אל''ה בחר בחסן נסראללה כ''פרזנטור'' לקמפיין החדש שלהם https://t.co/ABMxvDObRn pic.twitter.com/WG31yuqOW9 — סקופים רוטר.נט (@RotterNews) February 7, 2019

“Let’s talk for a second about our shared future, Israel. I haven’t recycled in 12 years, but what about you? What am I investing in tunnels for?” he says.

“If only I could leave [my bunker] to recycle bottles,” he laments.

The ELA Recycling Corporation is a nonprofit promoting recycling in Israel.

The company launched the campaign in response to a survey on recycling in Israel, which found that Israelis think they recycle more plastic bottles than they actually do, and suggested that they needed a push to recycle bottles more effectively, according to a Channel 12 news report on the ad campaign.