IDF: Palestinian tries to stab soldiers in West Bank, is shot
Attacker armed with knife ‘neutralized’ by troops at Gush Etzion Junction, army says; no Israelis injured
Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.
The Israel Defense forces said that soldiers thwarted an attempted stabbing attack at the West Bank’s Gush Etzion Junction on Thursday.
The troops fired at the Palestinian suspect, who was armed with a knife, and managed to neutralize him while preventing any casualties, the army said.
Photos from the scene in the southern West Bank showed emergency medics and soldiers crowded around the injured attacker, whose condition wasn’t immediately clear.
בהמשך לצומת הגוש קרדיט לעדכונים חמים pic.twitter.com/Jd8ILduc24
— שימי לוי (@z_uvx6) January 2, 2020
