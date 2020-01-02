IDF: Palestinian tries to stab soldiers in West Bank, is shot

The Israel Defense forces said that soldiers thwarted an attempted stabbing attack at the West Bank’s Gush Etzion Junction on Thursday.

The troops fired at the Palestinian suspect, who was armed with a knife, and managed to neutralize him while preventing any casualties, the army said.

Photos from the scene in the southern West Bank showed emergency medics and soldiers crowded around the injured attacker, whose condition wasn’t immediately clear.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up