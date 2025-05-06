IDF targets Hezbollah weapons manufacturing, storage site in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley

Israel says Iran-backed terror group was trying to restore the facility, which had been targeted before; IDF also struck Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon’s Srifa, it says

By Emanuel Fabian 6 May 2025, 9:39 am Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

People drive on a street past portraits of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and buildings damaged in Israeli strikes in the recent war, amid the first round of municipal elections, in the Ghobeiry neighborhood of Beirut's southern suburb on May 4, 2025. (ANWAR AMRO / AFP)
Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon on Monday evening targeted infrastructure at a Hezbollah terror group “strategic weapons” manufacturing and storage site in the Beqaa Valley area, the military said.

The attack was carried out after the Israel Defense Forces noted that Hezbollah was working to restore the facility, which had been targeted in the past.

Additionally, the IDF said it struck several more Hezbollah sites in the Srifa area of southern Lebanon.

The Hezbollah activity and the presence of weapons in the targeted areas “constitute blatant violations of the understandings agreement between Israel and Lebanon,” the IDF added.

A November 2024 ceasefire ended more than a year of fighting, including some two months of open war, between Israel and the Iran-backed terror group.

The fighting began on October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah started attacking Israel daily with missiles and drones, in support of Hamas.

The ceasefire allows Israel to strike immediate threats, and near-daily strikes against Hezbollah operatives and their allies have continued.

Lebanon’s president said last week that the country’s army now controls more than 85 percent of the country’s south, from which Hezbollah was obligated to withdraw under the ceasefire, though there has been no outside confirmation of the claim.

Israel was also obligated to withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon. It has pulled out from all but five strategic posts.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

