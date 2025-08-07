In Israel’s largest gas deal, Leviathan partners ink $35 billion export deal with Egypt

Partners in Israel’s Leviathan reservoir on Thursday inked a $35 billion deal to supply natural gas to Egypt, in the largest export deal in the country’s history.

Israel’s NewMed Energy, formerly Delek Drilling (part of Yitzhak Tshuva’s Delek Group), which owns a 45.3 percent stake in Leviathan, off the country’s Mediterranean coast, said the partners will sell a total of 130 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to Egypt through 2040, or until all of the contract quantities are fulfilled.

The deal is expected to funnel hundreds of millions of shekels in revenues from gas royalties and taxes to the country’s state coffers.

“This is the most strategically important export deal to ever occur in the eastern Mediterranean, and strengthens Egypt’s position as the most significant hub in the region,” said NewMed CEO Yossi Abu. “This deal, made possible by our strong regional partnerships, will unlock further regional export opportunities, once again proving that natural gas and the wider energy industry can be an anchor for collaboration.”

Natural gas from Leviathan, one of the world’s largest deep-water gas discoveries, started to flow to the Israeli domestic market in December 2019. The partners in the Leviathan reservoir began exporting natural gas to Egypt in January 2020 after signing a deal for 60 bcm, which is expected to be supplied by the early 2030s. To date, Leviathan has supplied 23.5 bcm of gas to the Egyptian market.

The first phase of the new export deal for the sale of 20 bcm is expected to begin in 2026, which will boost annual gas supply from the Leviathan reservoir to Egypt from 4.7 bcm per year currently to 6.7 bcm.

In the second phase, starting in 2029, an additional 110 bcm of gas will be supplied following the completion of the Leviathan production expansion plan and the construction of a new transmission pipeline from Israel to Egypt. As a result, the volume of annual gas supply will increase to about 12 bcm to 13 bcm.

The deal comes as growing domestic energy needs have sparked heated discussions over natural gas exports. Earlier this year, the Finance Ministry warned that Israel is poised to face a natural gas shortage in the next 25 years as domestic energy needs are growing faster than forecast and gas export sales are robust. A shortfall would lead to higher electricity prices for consumers.

Meanwhile, NewMed stressed that “the deal should pave the way for the expansion of Leviathan and ensure the supply of natural gas to the Israeli market until 2064.”

The Energy Ministry was not immediately available for comment on the export deal.

The Leviathan reservoir contains an estimated 600 bcm of gas located about 120 kilometers west of the port city of Haifa at a water depth of 1.7 kilometers. Other partners in the gas field include US energy giant Chevron, which holds a 39.66% stake, and Ratio Oil Corp., with a 15% stake.

“Since it begun production, Leviathan has brought many benefits both domestically and internationally, and the reservoir’s expansion has been NewMed’s key priority for years,” said Abu.

Amid the ongoing war with the Hamas terror group in Gaza, Israel’s natural gas exports to Egypt and Jordan increased by more than 13% in 2024 year-on-year, accounting for about half of Israeli gas production. State revenue collected from gas royalties soared almost 11% to a record NIS 2.37 billion ($694 million) in 2024.

Since natural gas began being pumped from the Leviathan reservoir in 2019, Israel has collected about NIS 4.2 billion in royalties, including NIS 1.02 billion last year. Since the start of natural gas production in Israel, the state has reaped almost NIS 30 billion from royalties and taxes.

Both Israel and Egypt have emerged as gas exporters in recent years following major offshore discoveries, as Europe is determined to wean itself off dependence on Russian gas imports. Israeli gas accounts for about 15% to 20% of Egypt’s consumption, according to data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative.

In June 2022, Israel, Egypt and the European Union signed a memorandum of understanding that will see Israel export its natural gas to the bloc for the first time. According to the agreement, Israeli gas will be supplied via Egypt’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants to the European Union.

