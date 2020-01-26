In recording, Parnas and Fruman compare Trump to messiah
'It’s like a miracle'

In recording, Parnas and Fruman compare Trump to messiah

According to Jewish ‘gematria’ numerology, Giuliani associate explains, the letters in Trump’s name add up to 424 — the same total as the redeemer

By JTA Today, 8:36 pm 0 Edit
This undated image released by the US House Judiciary Committee from documents provided by Lev Parnas to the committee in the impeachment probe against President Donald Trump, shows a photo of Lev Parnas with Trump in Florida. Parnas, a close associate of Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is claiming Trump was directly involved in the effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump on January 16, 2020, repeated denials that he is acquainted with Parnas, despite numerous photos that have emerged of the two men together. (House Judiciary Committee via AP)
In a secretly recorded video of a dinner with President Donald Trump, businessmen and Rudy Giuliani-associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman drew a parallel between the president and the messiah.

In the video, Trump can be heard telling an aide to “take out” then-United States ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during a donor dinner in 2018 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC. The video was released on Saturday by Joseph Bondy, the lawyer representing Parnas in the campaign finance violations case against the two businessmen who were part of the alleged effort at the center of the current impeachment trial to pressure the Ukraine government to announce an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Near the end of the 80-minute cell phone recording of the dinner, reported to have been attended by donors to the America First Action Super Pac, Parnas presents to Trump what he says is a gift from “the head rabbi of Ukraine” and some rabbis in Israel. He explains that according to Jewish numerology, known as gematria, the letters in Trump’s name add up to 424, which is the same total as the messiah.

The gift, which apparently refers to the numerology, cannot be seen on the recording so it is not clear what it is.

This combination of October 9, 2019, photos provided by the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office shows booking photos of Lev Parnas, left, and Igor Fruman. (Alexandria Sheriff’s Office via AP)

“It’s like a miracle,” Fruman is heard telling Trump on the recording.

Parnas goes on to explain that the messiah is “the person that has come to save the whole world. So it’s like you’re the savior of the Ukraine.”

When it is clear that Trump does not understand the significance of the numerology or the messiah, Parnas tells him to ask his Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner, about it, saying that Kushner “will explain it to you.”

