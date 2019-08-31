In reversal, Bennett says Yamina likely to back legislation giving PM immunity

In a reversal of his previously stated position, senior Yamina party member Naftali Bennett said his party will likely support legislation granting immunity from prosecution to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In excerpts from an interview to be aired Saturday, Bennett told Channel 12: “Something extreme has to happen for us to oppose immunity for Netanyahu.”

The former education minister and ex-head of the New Right party (now merged into Yamina) explained his about-face by claiming circumstances had changed, and with Israel facing its second election in a year, what the country needed above all was “stability.”

As recently as July, Bennett had said that if he were part of the next government coalition, he would oppose legislation that would shield the prime minister from prosecution.

“My position is — we oppose any law that is personal and directed at one specific individual,” he told an Israel Democracy Institute conference. He said that “in general, I do support expanding the immunity laws for future prime ministers. Anything, personal, however, will be opposed by us.”

In March, Bennet had said his party “will not support a law that will affect the current situation” — meaning the premier’s current legal predicament.

Those comments had come days after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced Netanyahu would be charged, pending a hearing, with fraud and breach of trust in three corruption cases, as well as bribery in one of them. The prime minister has denied any wrongdoing.

As Netanyahu’s legal situation has become more precarious, his allies have increasingly talked up legislation that would protect him from prosecution while he remains prime minister.

One initiative, dubbed the “French law,” would state that a sitting prime minister cannot be investigated for offenses other than sex crimes, violence, drug abuse and security-related offenses, or if an investigation could damage national security or the economy.

Earlier this month, a newspaper report claimed that former justice minister Ayelet Shaked, who took over from Bennett as New Right leader and now heads the Yamina electoral alliance, offered to use her purported influence with Mandelblit to ensure the closure of the corruption investigations against Netanyahu.

Throughout most of June and July, as the political system geared up for new elections, Shaked, a popular figure on the political right, but a failed candidate in the April race, made intensive efforts to join the ruling Likud party’s senior ranks.

According to the Haaretz daily, she used interlocutors to lobby influential figures in the ruling party, including Netanyahu and his wife Sara, who is thought by Likud officials to wield significant influence over the prime minister’s political decisions.

Several senior party figures were swayed to support her efforts after internal polls reportedly showed that her placement high on the ruling party’s Knesset slate could deliver as much as a five-seat boost at the ballot box.

But Shaked’s efforts were ultimately unsuccessful, in part because of longstanding enmity between her and the Netanyahu family, who have long suspected her of involvement in leaks of damaging information linked to Netanyahu. Some high-ranking Likud politicians also sought to torpedo her efforts, seeing little benefit to themselves in adding a future competitor to the party’s top tier.

It was during this lobbying effort that Shaked is alleged to have sent messengers to various figures in Netanyahu’s orbit to offer what the paper described as “full support for granting Netanyahu immunity and preventing his indictment.”

According to the paper, one such emissary told an unnamed Likud interlocutor that Shaked was extremely close to Mandelblit.

“She controls him. She knows how to influence him. She’s close to him. If she isn’t in control of the Justice Ministry, it’s clear that Bibi [Netanyahu] is going to prison,” the messenger reportedly said.

Shaked was also a better spokesperson for any bid to grant Netanyahu parliamentary immunity, the emissary was quoted as saying. “Only she can bring Bibi his immunity. She knows how to go to the media and explain why immunity is justified. She’s trusted, she isn’t [populist Likud culture minister] Miri Regev.”

Shaked vehemently denied the report, calling it “a low and ugly attempt to slander me. If the statements quoted [in the report] were in fact said by someone, that’s very serious. But they have nothing to do with me and were not said with my knowledge. I’ve never spoken to the attorney general about criminal cases, and even more so when it comes to the Netanyahu cases.”

Following the report, Channel 13 news quoted associates of Mandelblit saying he never discussed Netanyahu’s criminal cases with Shaked and that he will oppose efforts to grant the premier immunity.