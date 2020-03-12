Independence Day torch lighting to be held without spectators amid virus threat

For the first time in Israel’s 72-year history, the Independence Day torch lighting ceremony will be held without spectators, Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev announced Wednesday as the government implemented a raft of restrictions aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus.

“I have decided that this year for the first time the torch lighting ceremony that marks the end of Memorial Day and the beginning of Independence Day festivities for the State of Israel will be held without the participation of an audience,” Regev said.

Regev said the event, scheduled for April 28, would be broadcast on television and over the internet and promised that it would still be done “in a dignified and emotional way that will express the varied voices in Israeli society.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

For the ceremony that takes place on Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl, organizers traditionally choose those who have made a unique contribution to society and gives them the honor of lighting the torches.

The event is normally open to the public and attended by hundreds of dignitaries.

Her decision came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel is limiting public events in enclosed areas to 100 people as part of increasingly strict measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in the country.

The ban includes synagogue prayer and weddings, the Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman-Tov elaborated. Schools are staying open for now, but officials may require institutes of higher education to teach remotely.

“We’re asking, if there is no need for conferences, if there is no need for events, don’t hold them and don’t go to them,” Netanyahu said during a press conference at his office.

He said exceptions would be made for security, health and public needs, while urging Israelis to make “behavioral changes” and change their “day-to-day routines.”

“We like to hug, shake hands, kiss — don’t do it,” he said. “Wash your hands. Maintain good personal hygiene.”

“We’re in a pandemic — a global plague,” he added. “Cough into a tissue,” he urged. “You don’t need masks.”

Netanyahu touted the restrictions Israel has introduced until now, saying they better positioned the Jewish state to deal with the virus than other countries which had not ordered such strictures. “In Israel our situation is better than in many states,” the premier said.

Regev also announced steps to assist cultural bodies and artists severely affected by the limits on events like concerts, plays and movies.

Regev said she would double the budget for a fund to assist artists impacted by the situation and was setting up a inter-ministerial committee to prevent the collapse of the culture and entertainment sector.

These measures were alongside an emergency package of more than NIS 10 billion ($2.8 billion) announced by the government Wednesday, as it sought to stabilize the economy and offset some damage caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Some NIS 8 billion ($2.2 billion) will be dispersed to businesses, NIS 1 billion ($281 million) to the health system, NIS 1 billion to stem the spread of the virus and an unspecified amount would go to the aviation industry, Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu on Sunday pledged NIS 4 billion in aid, which he said had been dispersed already. The remaining NIS 6 billion would be dealt out immediately, he said.

Any business that was hit by the virus could request money from the fund.

Netanyahu said he does not expect a shortage of goods in the country over the heavy flight restrictions as the majority of goods arrive by sea and “we’ll make sure that is not harmed.”

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said additional measures would be announced next week if deemed necessary.