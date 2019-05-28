Intel launches new processors that bring AI to the PC, sired by Haifa team

US tech giant Intel Corp. said Tuesday it has released a new generation of processors that bring broad-scale artificial intelligence to the PC for the first time. The processors were developed by Intel’s Israel team in Haifa.

The new 10th Gen Intel Core processors, code-named Ice Lake, are now shipping and are targeted to laptops and PCs. The processors will be in computers by the end of 2019, the company said in a statement.

The processors are built on the company’s 10nm (nanometers) process technology, new “Sunny Cove” core architecture and new Gen11 graphics architecture. They optimize built-in intelligent performance features that make it possible for PCs to quickly learn and adapt to what users do.

The processors have accelerated AI performance, twice the graphic performance and almost three times faster wireless speeds than the previous generation of processors created by Intel, the statement said.

They also include the Thunderbolt 3 technology, which enables the motherboard to be smaller, allowing for more compact encasements and smaller and longer lasting batteries,

The processors also include Wi-Fi 6 technologies, which is the next generation of cellular interconnectivity. This will make the PCs with these processors faster, as well as cheaper and with lower electricity consumption, the company said.

“No one wants to compromise; people want it all: battery life, performance, responsiveness, connectivity and slick form factors,” said Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, in the statement.