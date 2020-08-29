Intense heat wave settles in across Israel

Israel entered the start of a major heat wave over the weekend, with temperatures forecast to rise as high as 47°C (116.6°F) in parts of the country.

The Health Ministry issued a statement on Thursday warning of intense heat in most parts of the country from Saturday through Monday. It urged the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions to remain indoors, refrain from unnecessary physical exertion and drink lots of water.

On Saturday, temperature reached as high as 42°C (107.6°F) at Ein Gedi near the Dead Sea and 41°C (105.8°F) in the northern city of Beit Shean. In Jerusalem, the temperature reached as high as 35°C (95°F), in Tel Aviv 30°C (86°F), in Haifa 29°C (84.2°F) and in the Red Sea resort of Eilat 40°C (104°F).

The Israel Meteorological Service said temperatures were set to further rise on Sunday, with intense dry heat in the mountains and interior, while coastal areas would be humid. It forecast highs of 47°C (116.6°F) in Tiberias on the Sea of Galilee, 46°C (114.8°F) in Beit Shean and 42°C (107.6°F) in Eilat, 38°C (100.4°F) in Jerusalem, 33°C (91.4°F) in Haifa and 32°C (89.6°F) in Tel Aviv.

The heat wave would continue on Monday, according to IMS, which said temperatures would begin dropping Tuesday but remain higher than the seasonal average for most of the week.

In the statement, the Health Ministry also called on the public to wear a mask and adhere to its social distancing guidelines, with the coronavirus infection rate continuing to be elevated.

The ministry temporality lifted the mandatory mask mandate during a significant heat wave in May, when new virus cases per day had dropped to the low dozens.