Iran Quds Force head Qassem Soleimani killed in Baghdad strike — Iraqi TV

Qassem Soleimani, the powerful head of Iran’s Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport, Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials officials said Friday

The officials said the strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for further updates …

