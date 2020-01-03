Breaking news
Iran Quds Force head Qassem Soleimani killed in Baghdad strike — Iraqi TV
Powerful leader of Iranian expeditionary force killed in bombing at airport in Iraqi capital, head of Iran-backed militia also assassinated
Qassem Soleimani, the powerful head of Iran’s Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport, Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials officials said Friday
The officials said the strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for further updates …
