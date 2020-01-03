Iran Quds Force head Qassem Soleimani killed in Baghdad strike — Iraqi TV
search
home page
Breaking news

Iran Quds Force head Qassem Soleimani killed in Baghdad strike — Iraqi TV

Powerful leader of Iranian expeditionary force killed in bombing at airport in Iraqi capital, head of Iran-backed militia also assassinated

By TOI staff Today, 3:16 am 0 Edit
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Revolutionary Guard commanders in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2016. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Revolutionary Guard commanders in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2016. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Qassem Soleimani, the powerful head of Iran’s Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport, Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials officials said Friday

The officials said the strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for further updates …

read more:
comments