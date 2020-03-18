Israel, PA tighten coordination to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Israel and the Palestinian Authority have stepped up coordination over the past few weeks to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, a senior Palestinian official said on Wednesday.

While Israeli and Palestinian officials have long worked together on security and civil matters, they recently set up a special mechanism to communicate “moment by moment” on all issues related to the virus, the official, who requested anonymity, told The Times of Israel.

“The virus knows no borders and can infect everyone,” the official said, adding that the Palestinians oppose “the occupation but need to work together” with Israel on this issue.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Defense Ministry body responsible for liaising with the Palestinians, did not respond to an emailed request for comment about the official’s remarks.

However, Yotam Shefer, the head of the international department at COGAT, told reporters in a briefing call on Wednesday that coordination between Israel and the Palestinians was “very tight and very strong.”

He also said that Israel gave the Palestinians 400 kits to test for the virus and 500 sets of protective gear for medical professionals and security forces, adding that Israeli and Palestinian medical professionals had participated in joint workshops about the infection.

The Palestinian official said Hussen al-Sheikh, the head of the PA Civil Affairs Commission, was leading the communication mechanism with Israel from the Palestinian side, while noting that the PA ministers of health, agriculture, economy and finance were also taking part in it.

“If there is anything we need to discuss with the Israeli side about this contagion, we do it through this mechanism,” he said. “The messages are going back and forth all the time.”

The official also stated that the two sides have worked out a number of issues through the mechanism, including how to deal with Palestinians who work in Israel.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said on Tuesday that he had ordered authorities to allow Palestinians working in “essential sectors” in Israel to spend the coming one to two months in the country, with their employers finding a place for them to stay.

Shortly thereafter, PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said that Palestinians who labor in Israel would be given three days to leave the West Bank and arrange sleeping accommodations in their workplaces in coordination with their employers.

Shefer said that the Palestinian laborers would not be allowed to cross back and forth between Israel and the West Bank.

The Palestinian official who spoke to The Times of Israel also said the communication mechanism would organize meetings between Israeli and Palestinian authorities, if they were needed.

“We already had the Israeli and Palestinian finance ministers meet to discuss the economic side,” he said, referring to Moshe Kahlon and Shukri Bishara.

Nathan Jeffay contributed to this article.