Israel said to strike Syrian Golan in missile attack; damage reported

A site in southern Syria was damaged in an Israeli missile attack in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, Syrian state media reported.

The attack targeted an area near the town of Hader, north of Quneitra in the Syrian Golan Heights, just across the border from Israel, according to the state-run SANA news agency.

There were no reports of injuries, but material damage was caused, SANA reported.

There was no immediate word on what sites were hit.

A Twitter account tracking Israeli military activity in Syria claimed four missiles were launched from a warplane, causing damage to the area.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Video purportedly from the strike shared by the same account and showed projectiles streaking through the sky, followed by loud explosions.

Advertisement

Hours later, footage alleged to show Israeli artillery strikes near the Syrian town of Jubatha al-Khashab, several kilometers south of Hader. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the alleged artillery attack as well.

صور حصرية للقصف الإسرائيلي على محيط بلدة جباثا الخشب شمال القنيطرة تستهدف منطقة الظهور وسرية جباثا الخشب pic.twitter.com/umge4GmPZK — Nour Abo Hasan (@nourabohsn) May 11, 2022

There was no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces, which does not normally comment on individual strikes.

Israel has carried out hundreds of sorties over Syria in the last decade, mostly to stymie attempts by Iranian forces to transfer weapons or establish a foothold. On Saturday, Syria said unidentified jets struck in Deir Ezzor, one of several areas where Iranian militiamen are thought to be deployed, though several local media reports said that strike was believed to have been conducted by the US-led coalition operating in the area, not Israel.

In the past, strikes on areas closer to the Israel border in the Syrian Golan have targeted specific individuals suspected of plotting attacks against Israel or in the midst of carrying them out.

Advertisement

In February, Israel allegedly bombed an observation post and “finance building” in the Quneitra area. The military also dropped leaflets over the area warning Syrian regulars that they would be targeted if they allowed Iranian proxy group Hezbollah to operate in the region.

The flyer directly named the Hezbollah official that the IDF believes is facilitating the relationship between the terror group and the Syrian military, Jawad Hasham, the son of Hajj Hasham, who leads Hezbollah’s efforts along the Syrian border.

The flyer said Syrian soldiers “repeatedly” allowed Hajj Jawad Hashem “to breach the infrastructure of the Syrian army, including… in the finance building and Rwihinah base,” where the overnight strikes took place.

“Those who cooperate with Hezbollah… are targets,” it warned.

Similar flyers were also reportedly found in the area last week; however, it was not clear when they were dropped.

Israeli strikes have continued in Syrian airspace, which is largely controlled by Russia, even as ties with Moscow have deteriorated in recent weeks. Israel has found itself at odds with Russia as it has increasingly supported Ukraine, while seeking to maintain freedom of movement in Syria’s skies.