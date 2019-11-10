Israeli actress joins cast of hit TV series ‘Killing Eve’
Evgenia Dodina to be featured in third season of acclaimed BBC spy thriller alongside Sandrah Oh, Jodie Comer
An Israeli actress has joined the cast of the acclaimed TV series “Killing Eve.”
Evgenia Dodina signed on for the third season of the BBC spy thriller that has won over audiences in both the US and UK.
The show stars Sandra Oh as a British intelligence agent who is chasing, and fascinated by, an assassin played by Jodie Comer.
Dodina, 54, will be joining at least six other new cast members, Entertainment Weekly reported on Thursday, including “Game of Thrones” alum Gemma Whelan.
There is no word yet on their roles.
The actress, born in Belarus, has been acting in movies and on TV, in Israel and abroad, since 1987.
Each season of “Killing Eve,” which premiered in 2016, features a different woman acting as showrunner. The show was nominated for nine Emmy Awards last fall, with Comer winning for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama.
