Israeli tech firms raise $2.32 billion in 2Q, highest amount since 2013

Israeli high-tech companies raised $2.32 billion in the second quarter of 2019, the highest quarterly amount since 2013, bringing the amount raised by Israeli tech firms in the first half of the year to an all-time high.

The figures were boosted by 10 mega deals, of over $50 million each, for the quarter, which totaled $1.26 billion and accounted for 54% of the total capital raised in the second quarter of the year, a report by IVC Research Center and advocates Zysman, Aharoni, Gayer & Co (Zag-S&W) said.

The three largest deals in the quarter totaled $670 million. Online insurance firm Lemonade raised $300 million in the quarter; Monday.com, which has developed a team management platform, raised $250 million; and cybersecurity firm SentinelOne raised $120 million.

During the first half of this year, Israeli high-tech companies raised $3.9 billion in 254 deals, the report said.

Venture capital-backed deals accounted for 78% of the total amount raised in the second quarter of 2019, the report said, reaching a record $1.81 billion in 73 deals. In the first half of the year, VC-backed deals accounted for $3.16 billion in 148 deals, and almost doubled the amount raised in H1/2018 — $1.86 billion in 142 deals.

“Just when we thought the investment growth in the first quarter of 2019 had broken every record, along comes the second quarter and registers the most significant leap in the total amount raised in the last six years,” said Shmulik Zysman, managing partner & high-tech industry leader at ZAG-S&W.

Startups in their growth stage — companies in initial revenue and revenue growth stages — were “exceptionally active” in the quarter, raising $2.02 billion in 70 deals, the highest total amount since 2013, IVC said. Companies at seed stage, however, felt a funding squeeze, with transactions under $5 million accounting for just 113 deals in the first half of the year, compared to 118 in the first half of 2018 and 135 in the first half of 2013, the data shows.

“Israeli high-tech companies are gaining access to a larger pool of capital for growth companies, especially from foreign investors,” said Marianna Shapira, research director at IVC Research Center, in the statement. “The Q2 figures show that most early-stage companies are struggling to access investment capital. This discrepancy might be a cause for concern about the future of seed ventures in Israel.”

In 2Q/2019, IT & software companies raised $1.02 billion in 49 deals — the highest quarterly amount since 2013, while Israeli life-sciences companies raised $263 million in 27 deals for the period. Both the number of deals and the amount raised were slightly higher compared with the quarterly average since 2013, the report said.

Israeli investors made a total of 174 investments in the quarter, totaling $704 million, the highest quarterly high since 2013. Foreign investors increased their activity in the quarter, compared to previous quarters, making 441 investments totaling $1.57 billion.