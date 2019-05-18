Israeli TV show set on an army base to be adapted by US network

JTA — The Paramount cable network has ordered 10 episodes of “68 Whiskey,” a comedy-drama based on a popular Israeli series “Charlie Golf One.”

“68 Whiskey” will focus on a multicultural group of Army medics stationed at a base in Afghanistan nicknamed The Orphanage. It is, according to the network’s description, “a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior and occasionally a profound sense of purpose.”

Israel’s “Charlie Golf One” is also about a battalion aid station. Its facility is the most desirable place on a desert army base if for no other reason than it is air conditioned. There is plenty of “M*A*S*H”-type humor to go around.

“Charlie Golf One” originated at Israel’s Yes TV network, where the Netflix hit “Fauda” aired. It had a successful 40-show run and is currently in production for its second season.

At Paramount, “68 Whiskey” will be written by Roberto Benabib, the Emmy-nominated creative force behind the Showtime hit “Weeds” and the HBO series “The Brink.” Zion Rubin, who created the Israeli series, will executive produce.