Israelis spend over 750 million NIS on Black Friday shopping

Israelis spent over 750 million shekels on Black Friday purchases, representing a 20 percent increase in spending over last year’s shopping frenzy.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday Israeli consumers carried out some three million credit card transactions.

At the height of the shopping spree buyers in Israel made around 12,500 transactions per minute, Channel 12 news reported.

The data came from the Automated Bank Services company, which process international payments for Israeli credit cards.

Shoppers in Israeli made 12% more transaction than last year.

Israelis were lined up at Ben-Gurion International Airport with empty suitcases waiting to buy discounted products at airport duty free shops and abroad.

Some consumers interviewed by Channel 13 at the airport’s duty free shops were waiting in line for up to 50 minutes.

Shoppers said they were looking for deals on clothes, toys, perfumes, Apple AirPods and iPhones.

Black Friday, the US’s traditional post-Thanksgiving sales event is a recent import to Israel, where consumers first started taking advantage of internet sales.