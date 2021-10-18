Israel’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 8,000

Nineteen months into the pandemic, Israel’s death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 8,000 on Monday.

The death toll stood at 8,010, with the Health Ministry reporting 11 more fatalities since the morning.

Israel recorded a jump in deaths during this most recent coronavirus wave, especially as compared to mortality rate prior to the Delta variant’s spread, but that rate has been comparatively lower than in the previous waves, prior to mass vaccination.

Monday’s grim milestone came after the death toll passed 7,000 in late August.

Recent weeks have seen a decline in fatalities, as the fourth wave of the pandemic wanes.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Globally, close to 4.9 million people have died from COVID-19, per the World Health Organization.

According to the latest Health Ministry figures, 1,004 more infections have been confirmed since midnight, with active cases standing at 17,536. Over 1.3 million infections have been confirmed in Israel since the start of the pandemic.

The number of serious cases further fell to 357.

Advertisement

According to the ministry, 357 people remain in serious condition with COVID. Another 1,004 cases were recorded since midnight.

More than 6.2 million Israelis have received at least one vaccine dose, over 5.7 million have had two, and more than 3.8 million have been administered a booster shot.