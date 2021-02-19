Ivanka Trump says she won’t run for Florida Senate seat in 2022

JTA — Ivanka Trump will not run for the US Senate in 2022, when Florida’s Marco Rubio is up for election.

The New York Times on Thursday quoted a spokesman for Rubio, the incumbent Republican senator, as saying that Trump relayed her intention not to run to the senator last month.

“Marco did speak with Ivanka a few weeks ago,” Nick Iacovella, a Rubio spokesman, said. “Ivanka offered her support for Marco’s reelection. They had a great talk.”

There was speculation after former Donald Trump lost his reelection bid that Ivanka, his Jewish daughter, would run against Rubio in the primaries. Ivanka Trump served as a senior unpaid adviser to her father, as did her husband, Jared Kushner.

The Times confirmed the report with sources close to Ivanka Trump, who said she was never seriously considering a run. Rubio and Donald Trump were sharply at odds during the 2016 election, when both were seeking the nomination, but have since formed a working partnership.

Ivanka Trump and Kushner are said to be moving to Florida, in part because they are no longer welcome among their former friends in New York City, where the Trump brand has fallen out of favor because of Donald Trump’s policies over the past four years.

Eric Trump’s wife, Lara, is reportedly more serious about a Senate candidacy in North Carolina, where the incumbent Republican, Richard Burr, has said he will not run in 2022. Eric Trump is the former president’s son.