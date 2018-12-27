January Women’s March in Chicago scotched by local organizers

Local organizers canceled the 2019 Chicago Women’s March, citing the high cost and overextended volunteers.

The announcement was made at the end of November, but local media reported it this week.

The Chicago groups said in the announcement that it would hold a Women’s March “anniversary action” on January 19, the day the third annual Women’s March is scheduled to take place in Washington, DC, and cities across the country.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In October, the Chicago group held a March to the Polls to empower women prior to last month’s midterm elections. The event drew some 100,000 people.

“Because WMC put so much time, money, energy, and effort into our October event, we will not be marching again in January,” the group said in its announcement.

The cancellation announcement came two weeks after the Women’s March Chicago said in a Facebook post — in response to questions about whether the Women’s March organization is “anti-Semitic” — that “we have ZERO affiliation with Women’s March Inc. We are an independent organization that decries hate in any form.”

Top leaders of the main organization have been accused of engaging in or condoning anti-Semitism, of not cutting ties with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, and of failing to heed the concerns of its thousands of Jewish backers.