Join ToI Community for rapid-fire COVID FAQS from top UK-Israeli epidemiologist

This week we're speaking with Bar-Ilan University's Prof. Michael Edelstein, one of the world's leading epidemiologists.

After leaving a top post in England's COVID-19 fight and moving to Israel, the epidemiologist is worriedly surveying his new country as it continues under a second lockdown, in a desperate battle against the coronavirus.

In our Behind the Headlines series, ToI reporters and editors video interview influential individuals from a wide range of fields.

Edelstein worked at Public Health England, the executive agency of the London-based Department of Health, since 2015, with responsibility for public health programs. He left the post in August to take up a professorship at Bar-Ilan University’s Azrieli Faculty of Medicine and is posted at its medical school in the Galilee city of Safed, focusing heavily on “health inequalities” that affect Israel’s Arab and ultra-Orthodox communities.

Edelstein is also president of the infectious diseases section of the European Public Health Association and a fellow of the UK Faculty of Public Health. He has served on expert groups for the World Health Organization and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and is deputy editor of the journal Epidemiology and Infection.

The leading epidemiologist will speak with The Times of Israel’s Health and Science correspondent Nathan Jeffay.

