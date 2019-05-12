Julian Edelman graduates from college, 10 years after leaving Kent State

JTA — New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman became a college graduate, 10 years after leaving Kent State University to enter the NFL draft.

The 2019 Super Bowl MVP walked at Kent State University’s commencement on Saturday with his fellow graduates. It was an early Mother’s Day present for both of his parents, whom he promised when he joined the NFL that he would finish his degree.

Edelman, who is Jewish, spent a year at the College of San Mateo, a community college, before transferring to Kent State in Ohio, where he was an integrated studies major.

During his two years at Kent State, Edelman played quarterback, throwing for 30 touchdowns and 4,997 yards for the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Kent State class of 2019… we did it! ???? #13YearSenior pic.twitter.com/3uNwamnZkp — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 11, 2019

The Patriots drafted Edelman in the seventh round, with the 232nd overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

“It is important to me that I make my parents proud, as I fulfill a promise that I made to them that I would, one day, be a college graduate,” Edelman told the Boston Globe. “I also want to set a great example for my daughter, so that when I talk about the importance of a college degree, I can show her that earning my degree was important to me.”

Edelman tweeted on Thursday: “This Saturday, I will be walking with my fellow Kent State graduates. Completing what I started back in 06. I want to set a great example for my daughter, and complete a promise I made to my parents over 10 years ago. To my fellow Golden Flash graduates, Congratulations! #LetsGo.”