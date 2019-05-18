Kim Kardashian, Kanye West name fourth child Psalm

Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West announced the name of their new baby boy on Saturday, taking inspiration from the biblical book of hymns: Psalm West.

Kardashian tweeted a screenshot of a text conversation with her husband in which the latter wrote, “Beautiful Mother’s Day. With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.”

Psalm is the Wests’ fourth child, following North, Saint, and Chicago.

Announcing his birth on May 10, the businesswoman, media personality and model tweeted, “He’s here and he’s perfect” followed by “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

Last month, Kardashian said that she was looking forward to visiting Israel, shortly after abruptly canceling a trip to the Jewish state the month prior.

Kardashian did not specify why she called off her visit to Israel in March just days before she was scheduled to arrive. Hebrew media speculated at the time that the cancellation was due to security concerns after Gaza terrorists fired two rockets toward Tel Aviv.

The reality TV star’s visit was meant to promote Israeli sunglasses brand Carolina Lemke, which she partnered with last year and is partially owned by Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli.

Kardashian, who is of Armenian descent, visited Israel with West in 2015 to baptize their daughter North in an Armenian church in Jerusalem’s Old City.