Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with the UAE — state TV

By AFP Today, 2:18 pm
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Algeria says it is cutting diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates following years of tension, with Algiers accusing Abu Dhabi of interfering in national and regional affairs.

“Algeria has decided to cut diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, following the exhaustion of all means to preserve bilateral relations,” Algeria’s state television announces.

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