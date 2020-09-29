Knesset set to ban mass rallies as anti-Netanyahu protesters decry move

A law curtailing public protests due to coronavirus regulations was set to move ahead Tuesday, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party dropped a reservations it had filed against the legislation.

The ruling party had previously demanded that the ban on mass protests — most notably regular anti-government protests held in recent months throughout the country — remain in effect even after the current nationwide lockdown is lifted.

The proposed legislation would allow citizens to protest only within a kilometer of their home.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The understandings were reached in negotiations between Likud and the Blue and White party, after previous disagreements between them prevented the law from being advanced by the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

Lawmakers last week failed to pass the law, which would severely restrict both demonstrations and public worship.

During Tuesday’s committee meeting, anti-Netanyahu protesters gathered in vehicles outside the Knesset and clashed with police. They had earlier led a long convoy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

שיירת הרכבים שיצאה מצומת לטרון הגיעה כעת לכנסת pic.twitter.com/wiptUXxd0l — Haim Goldich חיים גולדיטש (@HGoldich) September 29, 2020

One protester was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer, while the demonstrators said cops used excessive force and removed one of the signs they put up.

The Black Flags movement, one of several groups behind the protest, said in a statement that “the Netanyahu police continues with its relentless violence against anyone who doesn’t support the Netanyahu regime. Blue and White needs to watch these images and understand the enormity of this moment. Netanyahu is trying to violently crush democracy. This is the time to stop him.”

אני ספרתי לפחות חמישה שוטרים על החרמת שלט יחיד. לפני זמן קצר בסמיכות לכנסת. קרדיט: שי אייזקס, התנועה לאיכות השלטון. pic.twitter.com/FlOgwlQ35F — Alon Weis אלון ויס (@WeisAlon) September 29, 2020

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Friday that he was proposing emergency regulations to bypass the Knesset and to limit public gatherings, but Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit swiftly voiced their opposition to the move, with the former saying his Blue and White party would not support it.

Demonstrations against the prime minister over his alleged corruption and his attacks on the justice system have become a regular occurrence in recent months, with rallies held several times a week, and major events every Saturday night.

But the protests have become a contentious issue as virus cases have grown, with the premier and others disparaging the mass gatherings amid fears of infection.

Dozens of demonstrators staged protests outside the residences of key Israeli ministers on Monday evening ahead of the attempt to advance the legislation banning large demonstrations.

The protests outside the homes of Gantz, Edelstein, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn were organized by the Black Flags movement.

בשעה זאת מתקיימות משמרות מחאה מול בתיהם של השרים גנץ, אשכנזי, אדלשטיין, ניסנקורן וגינזבורג, כנגד החקיקה שאמורה לעבור מחר לחיסול זכות ההפגנה במדינת ישראל, חקיקה שתצעיד אותה צעד נוסף לעבר דיקטטורה בפועל. *בנוסף, מחר בשעה 11:00 תצאנה שיירות מחאה מכל הארץ לכנסת.*

< pic.twitter.com/dn8LXrBNkD — מחאת הדגלים השחורים (@TheBlackFlags1) September 28, 2020

Edelstein tweeted against the protesters on Saturday, calling them virus spreaders and saying their activities would soon be curtailed.

“Don’t follow the protesters’ example tonight. They took advantage of the foot-dragging at the Knesset to endanger their health and the health of those around them,” he wrote. “On Tuesday we will finish legislating and the protests will be limited.”

On Saturday, thousands of people took part in protests against Netanyahu throughout the country, as well as online, with the largest events held in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Caesarea.