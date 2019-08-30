LISTEN: Introducing ‘People of the Pod,’ a new podcast by ToI and AJC

Introducing People of the Pod, a podcast produced in partnership between the American Jewish Committee and The Times of Israel.

In our weekly podcast, we’ll take you beyond the headlines and analyze global affairs through a Jewish lens. The podcast will examine political events, the people driving them, and what it all means for the Jewish people and Israel.

In today’s inaugural episode, The Times of Israel’s Jewish World Editor Amanda Borschel-Dan joins AJC’s New York-based host Sefi Kogan from ToI’s Jerusalem newsroom to discuss how People of the Pod came to be and what you can expect from the new partnership.

Next we’re joined by Leah Goldin, together with her husband Simcha, to talk about their son, Lt. Hadar Goldin, who was killed by Hamas terrorists in 2014 and whose body has yet to be returned to Israel.

In our final segment, we hear from Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll, a writer, activist and co-founder of Chochmat Nashim, an NGO fighting extremism and raising the voices of women in the larger societal conversation in Israel.

