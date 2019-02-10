20 swastikas spray-painted near Sydney’s Bondi Beach

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Highway reopens following deadly overturning of bus
Police announce that Route 443 has been reopened to traffic in both directions after a bus overturned on the highway earlier today, killing two people and injuring dozens more.
Tony Blair raps Labour over response to anti-Semitism
Former British prime minister Tony Blair says the Labour Party has not done enough to address anti-Semitism in its ranks under leader Jeremy Corbyn.
“We’re supposed to be a progressive political party,” Blair says in an interview with Sky News. “How can we say it’s tolerable to have a certain level of anti-Semitism in the party?”
Blair, who led Labour from 1994 to 2007, did not directly criticize Corbyn but criticized the party leadership’s response to anti-Semitism.
“It has not been robust enough on it, and the fact that someone like Luciana Berger, who’s a smart, capable, active member of parliament doing her best for her constituents – the fact that she should even be subject to a confidence motion is shameful for the Labour Party,” he says.
Labour has been beset by anti-Semitism scandals under Corbyn, a staunch Israel critic who became party leader in 2015. Corbyn himself has faced accusations of anti-Semitism, in particular after video emerged of him saying “Zionists” do not understand English culture.
US-backed forces locked in fierce fighting to take last IS pocket in Syria
HASAKEH, Syria — US-backed forces are locked in fierce fighting Sunday as they press the battle against the last shred of the Islamic State jihadist group’s “caliphate” in eastern Syria.
The jihadists overran large parts of the country and neighboring Iraq in 2014, but various military offensives have since reduced that territory to a patch on the Iraqi border.
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by a US-led coalition, announced a final push to retake the jihadist pocket late Saturday, after a pause of more than a week to allow civilians to flee.
An SDF field commander says his fighters were battling their way forwards on Sunday morning.
“There are heavy clashes at the moment. We have launched an assault and the fighters are advancing,” he tells AFP.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor group says coalition planes and artillery are bombarding jihadist positions.
“The battle is ongoing. There were heavy clashes this morning, with landmines going off,” says Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Observatory.
Up to 600 jihadists could still remain inside, most of them foreigners, according to SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali.
But he adds the extremist group’s elusive leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was likely not in the pocket.
— AFP
Iranian FM visits Lebanon after formation of new government
BEIRUT — Iran’s foreign minister says his country is ready to cooperate with the new Lebanese government, offering support in all sectors.
Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks to reporters Sunday at Beirut’s airport shortly after his arrival in the Lebanese capital.
The two-day visit comes days after the leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group urged Lebanon’s government to accept anti-aircraft weapons from Iran, as well as electricity and medicine.
Lebanon formed a new government last week after a nine-month vacuum that exacerbated the country’s economic woes. Hezbollah has three ministers in the new government.
Zarif congratulates Lebanese politicians and says Iran is ready to support the government in any way possible. He is scheduled to meet with the Lebanese president, prime minister and foreign minister during his visit.
— AP
5 paintings attributed to Hitler go unsold at German auction
BERLIN — Five watercolors attributed to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler from his early days as a struggling artist have failed to sell at auction in the southern German city of Nuremberg, possibly over fears they could be fakes.
The Nuremberger Nachrichten newspaper reports Sunday that no bids were received on the paintings, which had starting prices of between 19,000 euros ($21,500) and 45,000 euros ($50,900).
Three days before Saturday’s auction, prosecutors seized 63 other paintings attributed to Hitler from the auction house to investigate allegations they were fakes.
In Berlin last month, prosecutors seized three other Hitler watercolors after receiving a complaint questioning their authenticity.
As a young man, Hitler is thought to have painted some 2,000 pictures as he unsuccessfully struggled to succeed as an artist in Vienna before World War I.
— AP
20 swastikas spray-painted near Sydney’s Bondi Beach
More than 20 swastikas have been spray-painted on a mural and a shopping center near Bondi Beach in the Australian city of Sydney, with local officials and Jewish groups condemning the incident as an “expression of blatant racism.”
Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) say Sunday in a statement to local media that “officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attended and found a section of the mural wall had been defaced with approximately 20 symbols.”
“A short time later three more were located at a shopping center at Bondi Junction.”
Vic Alhadeff, head of the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies, releases a statement condemning the graffiti.
“The swastika represents the ultimate in race hatred and the people of Bondi and indeed all Australians of goodwill will stand together in condemning this shocking display. The Jewish community is appalled at this expression of blatant racism,” he says.
— Michael Bachner
