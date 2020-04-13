209 British Jews have died of COVID-19

A total of 209 members of the UK’s Jewish community have died of the novel coronavirus, 57 of them in the past week, the British Board of Deputies says, according to the UK’s Jewish News.

The figure is based on data compiled from the country’s main Jewish burial societies.

“The effect of coronavirus on the Jewish community is heartbreaking and devastating. We wish the families who have lost loved ones a long life, and pray that their memory should be for a blessing,” Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl says.