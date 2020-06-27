621 new infections, 2 more virus deaths recorded over past day

The Health Ministry reports 621 new coronavirus cases over the past day, with the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic rising to 23,421.

It also says two more people died from the virus, bringing the national toll to 317.

According to the ministry’s figures, 41 people are in serious condition, 23 of whom are on ventilators. Another 55 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

The ministry also says 16,551 tests were conducted yesterday.