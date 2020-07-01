859 coronavirus cases tallied in last 24 hours — ministry

The Israel Defense Forces announces that effective today, compulsory military service for males will be shortened from 32 months to 30 months.

The change is part of a law passed in 2016 that further cut mandatory service time for men, which was slashed to 32 months in 2015 after years in which male recruits served for 36 months. Women are required to serve 24 months unless they volunteer for a unit that requires additional service time.

The IDF, which is reported to oppose further shortening the time male conscripts serve, warns incoming recruits that any future change to the law will still affect them.

“We would like to bring to your attention that the possibility exists that after your enlistment the law will be revised, so if the duration of mandatory service changes, the new law will apply to you,” a letter to new recruits says.

