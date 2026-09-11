Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026
9/11 commemorations on 25th anniversary start in New York
An event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks began in New York on Friday at a memorial on the site of Ground Zero where the Twin Towers were destroyed.
Families of victims and US officials, both past and present, gathered at the Lower Manhattan location amid tight security.
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