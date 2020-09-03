98 new coronavirus cases recorded in Gaza

The Gaza Strip records 98 new coronavirus cases today, raising the number of active infections detected outside quarantine centers to 463, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

There are currently 500 active cases in Gaza.

For seven months, Gaza managed to fend off the coronavirus by subjecting new arrivals to strict quarantine procedures and intensive testing. The coastal enclave’s first coronavirus cases were detected early last week.

Hamas health officials have warned the situation is likely to get worse, saying Gaza’s fragile health infrastructure cannot handled than 2,000 active cases. As of last week, the Strip had only 87 ventilators available to coronavirus patients.

“The increasing number of injuries heralds the danger of the coming days,” Hamas health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said last night, adding “the situation is not yet under control. If we cannot work together, the consequences will be grave.”

Four Gazans have died from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

— Aaron Boxerman