Addressing Abbas, Netanyahu says Palestinian attacks ‘won’t help you’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement to the media at a military checkpoint in the south of Jerusalem, directly addressing Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas after three attacks on Israelis today.

“Abu Mazen,” he says, using Abbas’s nom de guerre, “we will do everything needed to protect ourselves, determine our borders and ensure our future. We will do that with or without you.”

“It won’t help you — not the stabbings, nor the car-rammings, the shootings or the incitement,” Netanyahu adds.