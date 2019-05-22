Amid ‘extreme’ heat wave, officials close parks, restrict holiday bonfires
Opposition pans PM for using hearing delay to avoid facing justice

After AG agrees to push off pre-indictment session until October, Labor and Meretz MKs say Netanyahu will use time to stifle court

By Jacob Magid Today, 1:59 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem on May 19, 2019. (Ariel Schalit/ Various Sources/ AFP)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem on May 19, 2019. (Ariel Schalit/ Various Sources/ AFP)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.

2:03 pm

Seeking energy independence, Palestinians open solar plant

Palestinian officials say they have inaugurated their first solar panel plant as part of a plan to reduce their dependence on Israeli power sources.

Mohammed Mustafa, head of the government’s investment fund, says that this morning’s plant opening in the ancient West Bank city of Jericho is one of four planned plants. One has been donated from China.

He says the Palestinians rely almost entirely on power imported from Israel and the new plants are part of a long-term project to reduce that by 50% over the next decade. He says the four solar panel stations should cover about 30% of Palestinian power consumption.

Mustafa says the West Bank consumes about $700 million a year in electricity.

— AP

2:03 pm

Amid ‘extreme’ heat wave, officials close parks, restrict holiday bonfires

Police and firefighting officials are preparing for an “extreme” heat wave starting today and continuing into the weekend, shuttering popular hiking areas and limiting permits for traditional bonfires tonight amid the Lag B’Omer holiday.

The Darga, Qumran, Og and Prat parks, each containing an eponymous riverbed that feeds into the Jordan Valley, are closed to visitors from Wednesday through Friday.

The Nature and Parks Authority also announced that Carmel National Park and its nearby hiking trails would be closed.

Officials reiterate that there is a blanket ban on unapproved fires in all public areas for the duration of the heat wave.

Temperatures are expected to reach their peak on Friday, which will see highs in various parts of the country ranging from 38 to 46 degrees Celsius, or 100 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

The extreme conditions fall on the Lag B’Omer holiday starting this evening, which is characterized by the lighting of bonfires.

2:02 pm

Opposition pans PM for using hearing delay to avoid facing justice

Reacting to the Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s announcement that he has agreed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a delay in the pre-indictment hearing against him, opposition lawmakers argue that the premier will use the extra time to stifle the courts in order to avoid being charged at all.

“I welcome the attorney general’s decision, rejecting Netanyahu’s attempt to postpone the hearing for an entire year whole year, instead only granting him a proportionate extension,” says Labor MK Shelly Yachimovich, referring  to Mandelblit’s decision to agree to a three-month delay from July until October, instead of the 12 months that the Likud leader had requested.

“In any event, it is already clear that the deferral will be used [by Netanyahu] for destructive attempts to assure that the hearing will not take place, and that he will escape justice while destroying the foundations of democracy,” the former opposition chairwoman added.

Meretz head Tamar Zandberg provided a more fiery response, saying in a statement that “the prime minister suspected of bribery intends to throw everything he’s got toward abolishing the independence of the courts in order to evade prosecution.

The Movement for Quality Government announced that it will petition the High Court of Justice against Mandelblit’s delay.

2:03 pm

