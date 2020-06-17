Another IDF major general to enter quarantine over COVID-19 exposure

The Israel Defense Forces says the head of the Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, is entering quarantine, along with the heads of the Gaza and 80th Divisions and a number of other officers from the military and Shin Bet security service after they took part in a meeting with a member of the internal security agency who later tasted positive for the coronavirus.

Halevi is the second IDF major general to be put into self-isolation today, the first being Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, who attended an event with a career soldier who also later tested positive for the disease.

In addition to Halevi, Brig. Gen. Eliezer Toledano of the Gaza Division and Brig. Gen. Gur Schreibman of the 80th Division entered quarantine, after attending a meeting with the infected Shin Bet officer.

“The major general and division commanders will be in quarantine and will continue to maintain their normal schedules, as much as possible,” the military says. “The commanders feel good, with no symptoms, and will be tested soon.”

Several members of the security service are also entering quarantine “in accordance with Health Ministry directives,” a Shin Bet spokesperson says.

— Judah Ari Gross