As party leaders cast ballots, coalition leaders warn of disaster, opposition promises renewal

The stark contrast in messaging between Israel’s governing coalition and opposition is on display as party leaders cast their ballots, with Netanyahu’s allies continuing a largely negative campaign focused on the dangers of their opponents taking power rather than touting their own government’s achievements, while opposition leaders promise change and national renewal.

Religious Zionism leader Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich votes in the West Bank settlement of Kedumim, warning against supporting parties at risk of falling below the electoral threshold — a clear reference to Ofer Winter’s People of Israel party, which he and Likud unsuccessfully sought to pressure into withdrawing.

“We do not gamble with our security, our existence or our identity,” he says, warning that wasted votes could lead to “a left-wing government with our enemies that will bring disasters upon us.”

Meanwhile, voting alongside his wife in Ra’anana, former prime minister and B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett invokes the spirit of October 7, declaring that Israelis who stepped up to save the country during the Hamas-led attack must now do so again at the ballot box.

“We are a nation of lions who, on October 7, went out to save the country when there was no government. Today, October 27, this nation of lions is going out to save the country once again,” Bennett says, promising “enormous, historic change” and an “incredible future for our children.”

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, voting alongside his wife in the West Bank settlement of Nokdim, expresses confidence that the opposition will emerge victorious and form a “Zionist coalition” committed to establishing a state commission of inquiry into October 7 and passing a universal military draft law.

“The era of Netanyahu and ultra-Orthodox rule must come to an end,” he declares.