Voters of all stripes head to polls in northern coastal city of Nahariya

Wheeling baby strollers and walkers, clad in crop tops and modest dresses, some sporting tattoos and others wearing kippot, a diverse cross-section of Nahariya residents queue up to cast their ballots at a local high school this morning.

“It feels like a holiday even though everyone has different ideas,” says Betty Boingiu, who tells The Times of Israel she is voting for Gadi Eisenkot.

“Netanyahu has been in power long enough,” says her neighbor, Chana Goldstein. “He was good, but it’s time for a new broom.”

A man standing nearby disagrees. “You don’t make a change after two difficult years,” he says, declining to give his name. He says he is casting his vote for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.