Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Voters of all stripes head to polls in northern coastal city of Nahariya

By Diana Bletter Today, 10:46 am
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Reporter at The Times of Israel

Hannah Goldstein, left, and her husband, Chaim Goldstein, outside the polling station in Nahariya on October 27, 2026. (Diana Bletter/TImes of Israel)
Hannah Goldstein, left, and her husband, Chaim Goldstein, outside the polling station in Nahariya on October 27, 2026. (Diana Bletter/TImes of Israel)

Wheeling baby strollers and walkers, clad in crop tops and modest dresses, some sporting tattoos and others wearing kippot, a diverse cross-section of Nahariya residents queue up to cast their ballots at a local high school this morning.

“It feels like a holiday even though everyone has different ideas,” says Betty Boingiu, who tells The Times of Israel she is voting for Gadi Eisenkot.

“Netanyahu has been in power long enough,” says her neighbor, Chana Goldstein. “He was good, but it’s time for a new broom.”

A man standing nearby disagrees. “You don’t make a change after two difficult years,” he says, declining to give his name. He says he is casting his vote for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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