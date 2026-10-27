Ben Gvir lashes out over reported US-backed plan to form unity government without him

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir of Otzma Yehudit accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of planning to exclude him from the next government in favor of a unity coalition with opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot of Yashar, following reports of US efforts to broker such an arrangement.

“To my deep regret, this is what Israel Hayom is revealing this morning: Prime Minister Netanyahu has pledged to the US administration that, after the elections, he will form a unity government with Eisenkot and without Ben Gvir,” he writes on X.

“The plan includes signing diplomatic agreements and Netanyahu receiving a pardon from the president,” Ben Gvir adds.

Israel Hayom reported overnight that US President Donald Trump is pushing for a unity government comprising Netanyahu and Eisenkot, with the prime minister reportedly indicating in closed-door discussions that he would be willing to abandon his far-right allies to advance regional diplomacy.

According to the report, the US-backed proposal outlines a rotation government in which Netanyahu would serve for approximately two years, advance the Abraham Accords, particularly with Saudi Arabia, and then retire from politics.

US officials reportedly suggest that President Isaac Herzog could pardon Netanyahu from his corruption trial as part of the deal, though the President’s Residence has denied involvement in such discussions.

Eisenkot has repeatedly ruled out serving in a Netanyahu-led government.

“If you want a strong Ben Gvir in the government, rather than a weakened Ben Gvir in the opposition, I need your support at the ballot box,” Ben Gvir urges voters as they head to the polls today.