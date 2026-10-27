Eisenkot’s Yashar warns of ‘systematic attempt’ to sabotage voting, with its ballot slips being removed, files complaint with CEC

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party says it has filed an urgent complaint with the Central Elections Committee following further reports of its ballot slips being removed, defaced, or turned over at polling stations across the country.

“The large number of incidents raises serious suspicions that these are not isolated mishaps, but rather a systematic and deliberate attempt to sabotage the democratic process, prevent citizens from exercising their right to vote and influence the election results,” the party says.

“Anyone who tries to steal ballot slips is trying to steal the election,” it adds. “This is a serious violation of election integrity and the fundamental right of Israeli citizens to vote.”

The party calls on the CEC to intervene immediately, conduct frequent inspections at polling stations, and replenish missing ballot slips.