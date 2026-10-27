Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Eisenkot’s Yashar warns of ‘systematic attempt’ to sabotage voting, with its ballot slips being removed, files complaint with CEC

By Ariela Karmel Today, 11:27 am
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, visits a polling station in the southern town of Ofakim during Israel's general election, October 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, visits a polling station in the southern town of Ofakim during Israel's general election, October 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party says it has filed an urgent complaint with the Central Elections Committee following further reports of its ballot slips being removed, defaced, or turned over at polling stations across the country.

“The large number of incidents raises serious suspicions that these are not isolated mishaps, but rather a systematic and deliberate attempt to sabotage the democratic process, prevent citizens from exercising their right to vote and influence the election results,” the party says.

“Anyone who tries to steal ballot slips is trying to steal the election,” it adds. “This is a serious violation of election integrity and the fundamental right of Israeli citizens to vote.”

The party calls on the CEC to intervene immediately, conduct frequent inspections at polling stations, and replenish missing ballot slips.

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