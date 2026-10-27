Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Houthi official says Egypt ‘declares war’ with vote to okay military support for Saudis

By AFP Today, 10:29 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

SANAA, Yemen — A Houthi official says that the Egyptian parliament’s decision to authorize military support for Saudi Arabia to defend against the Iran-backed group’s attacks was a declaration of war.

“Egypt and its parliament declared support for what is called the defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and in doing so, it declares war against the Republic of Yemen,” says Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Houthis’ political bureau, in a Telegram post.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.