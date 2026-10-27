Houthi official says Egypt ‘declares war’ with vote to okay military support for Saudis

SANAA, Yemen — A Houthi official says that the Egyptian parliament’s decision to authorize military support for Saudi Arabia to defend against the Iran-backed group’s attacks was a declaration of war.

“Egypt and its parliament declared support for what is called the defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and in doing so, it declares war against the Republic of Yemen,” says Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Houthis’ political bureau, in a Telegram post.