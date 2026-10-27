Herzog at election headquarters: This is a holiday of democracy, we share a common fate here

Visiting the Central Election Committee headquarters, President Isaac Herzog says that “it is a real holiday of democracy, and no one can be allowed to ruin it — quite the opposite, this is our opportunity, all of us, to influence our fate, the fate of our children, and the fate of our grandchildren.”

“What’s more,” he continues, “it is something that is deeply embedded inside of our spirit, as a very democratic nation.”

Herzog says that Israelis “must remember and not forget, even though we are putting different slips in the ballot, and we are expressing different opinions, in the end we have a common fate. A common fate in this land, a common fate in our beloved country, and this election process is another way to express our love for our country.”

הצטרפו לשידור החי: נשיא המדינה מגיע למרכז השליטה בכנסת ישראל https://t.co/JnmvpZynS9 — ועדת הבחירות המרכזית (@electionknesset) October 27, 2026