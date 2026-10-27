Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

UK prosecutors charge 2 with national security offenses over RAF Fairford incident

By Agencies Today, 11:22 am
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Police officers guard a road leading to RAF Fairford, after an incident in Fairford, England, September 28, 2026. (Alastair Grant/AP)
Police officers guard a road leading to RAF Fairford, after an incident in Fairford, England, September 28, 2026. (Alastair Grant/AP)

British prosecutors says they charged two men with offenses under the National Security Act following an incident in September at RAF Fairford, an airbase used by the US to strike Iran.

Police said last week they had rearrested two men on suspicion of assisting Iranian intelligence in connection with the incident.

The base had been used by US bombers to carry out strikes on Iran, but American B-1 bombers were withdrawn shortly after five British men were arrested outside the military base in southwest England in the early hours of September 27.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said earlier this month that the activity at RAF Fairford was likely to have been coordinated in Iran, which Iran’s ambassador to Britain has denied.

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