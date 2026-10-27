People of Israel, Yisrael Beytenu report alleged ballot irregularities, file complaints with CEC

Ofer Winter’s People of Israel party and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party report alleged voting irregularities at several polling stations, filing complaints with the Central Elections Committee (CEC).

People of Israel says its ballot slips, marked with the letter “Chaf” (ך), were missing from some polling stations, while at others they had been “turned over to make them appear to be blank ballots.” The party also reports an incident in which a voter allegedly “attempted to remove all” of its ballot slips from a polling station It urges the public to “remain vigilant” and report irregularities.

Separately, Yisrael Beytenu reports a “serious irregularity” at a Beersheba polling station, where a voter allegedly received a partially open ballot envelope already containing a Likud ballot slip. The party says polling station officials confirmed the incident to its representative, who insisted it be documented in the official record.

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar says it has received reports of “deliberate damage” to its ballot slips, including theft, removal from polling stations and being turned over. The party also reports “extremely long lines” at polling stations in areas with strong support for Eisenkot, raising concerns that access routes are being deliberately blocked to suppress turnout.

“This constitutes a serious violation of election integrity and the public’s right to exercise its vote,” Yashar says, adding that it will file a formal complaint with the CEC shortly.