Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Turnout at 16.7% as of 10 a.m., 1.2 million votes cast, with highest turnout at this hour since 1981
Voter turnout stood at 16.7% as of 10 a.m., according to the Central Elections Committee, up from 15.9% at the same time in the 2022 election.
With 1.2 million votes cast, it is the highest turnout at this hour since 1981 — when Menachem Begin was reelected as prime minister.
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