Gal Gadot: I’m voting for change, I hope today will be good for us all

Actress Gal Gadot posts an Instagram story of herself voting in the Israeli election.

“That’s it, I’m exercising my right to vote, and I ask all of you to go out and exercise your most basic, most important, the most democratic right, and to vote for who you believe in,” says Gadot in a recording she makes of herself at the polling booth.

“I’m voting for change, and I hope that today, Tuesday, paamayim ki tov (Tuesdays are traditionally viewed in Jewish culture as a lucky day) that it will only be good for us all,” says Gadot, blowing a kiss at the camera.

Gadot and her family live in Los Angeles.

The former Wonder Woman actress received an honorary degree from Bar-Ilan University on Monday night.

גל גדות:"אני ממשת את זכות ההצבעה שלי ואני מבקשת מכולכם לצאת ולממש את הזכות הכי בסיסית, הכי חשובה, הכי דמוקרטית שלכם ולהצביע " pic.twitter.com/7mRUAC4FD3 — Gil mishali גיל משעלי (@gilmishali) October 27, 2026